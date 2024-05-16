Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $4.16 Million in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.81. 828,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,439. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

