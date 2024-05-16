Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) PT Raised to $29.00

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE GSL traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 897,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at $224,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 14.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at $335,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.