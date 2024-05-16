Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,956 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.63. 1,778,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.81.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

