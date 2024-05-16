Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 72,749 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,749 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.25. 1,849,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226,187. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.