Inceptionr LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Progressive by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 584,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,331,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Progressive by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,139. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,745. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.02. The company has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

