Inceptionr LLC Grows Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,857 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,319,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,818,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 72,212.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 289,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,850,000 after purchasing an additional 288,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth approximately $35,172,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $115.10. 781,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.21 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

