Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at $11,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Garrett Motion by 152.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 3,567.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 789,238 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 8.8% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 7,328,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,751,000 after buying an additional 593,300 shares during the period. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 873,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,724. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Monday, April 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $274,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,527,284 shares in the company, valued at $271,651,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $274,712.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,527,284 shares in the company, valued at $271,651,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $90,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,236,484 shares in the company, valued at $137,128,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,161,193 shares of company stock valued at $101,430,410. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

