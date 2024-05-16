Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 4,872 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. FMR LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,460,000 after buying an additional 826,591 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $50,994,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,500,000 after acquiring an additional 467,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $29,768,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,410,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,567. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

