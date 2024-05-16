Inceptionr LLC Invests $359,000 in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,455,000 after purchasing an additional 101,938 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $1,318,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 84.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,932 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $2,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Activity

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $87,756.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 20,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,824,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,925,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,419,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $87,756.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,408 shares of company stock worth $28,884,638. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MTSI traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,430. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

