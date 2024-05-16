Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,744,000 after purchasing an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 8.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after buying an additional 330,206 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Synopsys by 228.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after buying an additional 269,130 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 929,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,545,000 after acquiring an additional 190,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 52,466.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,675,000 after acquiring an additional 175,764 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $7.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $572.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $374.20 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $557.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

