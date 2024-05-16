Inceptionr LLC Invests $368,000 in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 10,744.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Oshkosh Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.36. 220,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,918. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $127.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.54. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.