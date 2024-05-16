Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $96.59. 620,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

