Wade G W & Inc. Has $870,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,711,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000,000 after buying an additional 63,411 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,529,000 after acquiring an additional 48,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,332. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.13 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.47%.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,840 shares of company stock valued at $28,961,744 over the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

