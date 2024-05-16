AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ) Director Acquires C$34,125.00 in Stock

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report) Director Raj Chowdhry bought 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,125.00.

Raj Chowdhry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AsiaBaseMetals alerts:

On Thursday, May 9th, Raj Chowdhry purchased 500 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$50.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Raj Chowdhry acquired 2,000 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$160.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Raj Chowdhry bought 500 shares of AsiaBaseMetals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$50.00.

AsiaBaseMetals Price Performance

ABZ stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.11. The company had a trading volume of 325,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,656. AsiaBaseMetals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.39.

About AsiaBaseMetals

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 1,996 hectares located in British Columbia. AsiaBaseMetals Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AsiaBaseMetals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AsiaBaseMetals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.