Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.5% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 24.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,361 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,512,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,331,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.10.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

