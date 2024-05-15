US Financial Advisors LLC Has $26.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,549,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $532.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,566,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $516.03 and a 200 day moving average of $489.52. The company has a market capitalization of $459.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $532.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

