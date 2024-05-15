General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.21.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.47. 7,129,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,756,557. General Electric has a twelve month low of $79.76 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The firm has a market cap of $178.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

