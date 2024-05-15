Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:CGAU traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGAU. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

