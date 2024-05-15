Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.
Centerra Gold Trading Up 2.9 %
NYSE:CGAU traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $6.85.
Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.76%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Centerra Gold
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.