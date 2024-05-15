Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Intuitive Machines had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Intuitive Machines updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of LUNR stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,892,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,423,541. The company has a market capitalization of $635.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.34. Intuitive Machines has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.