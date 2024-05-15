Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 26,998 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,998 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $56,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.54.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,876.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,592,391. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,626,876.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,592,391. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,979 shares of company stock worth $6,603,372 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $332.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,491. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $335.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

