Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 618 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MA traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $458.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,732. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $357.85 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $425.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $466.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,377,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,262,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,306,688 shares of company stock worth $593,390,927. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

