Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 80.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOI traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 800,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,367. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.12. Oncology Institute has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

