Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lessened by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,240,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,121,977. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

