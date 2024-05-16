Brokerages Set Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target at $15.30

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 28,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $260,578.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,740,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,717,509.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Harris N. Williams acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 28,857 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $260,578.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,740,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,717,509.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,850,000. LB Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,655,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 97.5% in the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,859,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 917,882 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Gogo by 13.6% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,825,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gogo by 21.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,633,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 291,486 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Gogo has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.56 million. Gogo had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 229.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

