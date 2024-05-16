Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) Short Interest Update

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Journey Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

DERM opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Journey Medical has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Journey Medical will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Journey Medical

In other news, Director Justin Adam Smith acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,467.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Justin Adam Smith bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,467.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,504.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,300. Corporate insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Journey Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Journey Medical by 687.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 194,389 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Journey Medical

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

