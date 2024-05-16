Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,281 ($28.65).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXIG

Oxford Instruments Trading Up 2.3 %

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,405 ($30.21) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,334.95, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,166.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of GBX 1,634 ($20.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,870 ($36.05).

(Get Free Report

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.