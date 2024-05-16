Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $146,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

FFC stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

