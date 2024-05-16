Piper Sandler Trims Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Target Price to $22.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $24.70.

Shares of VNO opened at $25.41 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 169.41 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,388,000 after purchasing an additional 34,457 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

