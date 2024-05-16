Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

AAOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 31,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 31,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,905.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $428.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

