Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.
AAOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
View Our Latest Research Report on AAOI
Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance
Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $428.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $24.75.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Optoelectronics
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.