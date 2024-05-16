MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $21.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 305.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MediaAlpha stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.32. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. MediaAlpha’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
