Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) vs. NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Head-To-Head Survey

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) and Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NB Bancorp and Greene County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

NB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.83%. Given NB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NB Bancorp is more favorable than Greene County Bancorp.

This table compares NB Bancorp and Greene County Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NB Bancorp $236.08 million 2.83 $9.82 million N/A N/A Greene County Bancorp $96.77 million 5.69 $30.78 million $1.44 22.47

Greene County Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares NB Bancorp and Greene County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Greene County Bancorp 21.65% 12.86% 0.89%

Summary

Greene County Bancorp beats NB Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

