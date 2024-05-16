StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $22.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

