Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Roth Capital

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHIM. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Shimmick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut Shimmick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SHIM stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Shimmick has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shimmick will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shimmick in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shimmick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shimmick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Shimmick in the fourth quarter worth $2,885,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Shimmick during the first quarter worth $3,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

