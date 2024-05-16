Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 88,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $155.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

