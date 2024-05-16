Comparing DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Crescent Point Energy and DXI Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus price target of $13.81, indicating a potential upside of 60.80%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than DXI Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy -1.95% 12.92% 7.13% DXI Capital N/A N/A -923.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and DXI Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and DXI Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $2.59 billion 2.05 $422.48 million ($0.08) -107.36 DXI Capital N/A N/A -$140,000.00 ($0.01) -0.02

Crescent Point Energy has higher revenue and earnings than DXI Capital. Crescent Point Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXI Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital has a beta of 133.35, suggesting that its share price is 13,235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.4% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats DXI Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota. Crescent Point Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About DXI Capital

(Get Free Report)

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.