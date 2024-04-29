Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s 5th Largest Position

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,417,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 423,812 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 6.5% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $481,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 39,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $173.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.42 and a 1-year high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

