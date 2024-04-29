Maverick Protocol (MAV) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $5.98 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.40106228 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $8,303,454.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

