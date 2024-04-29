Ark (ARK) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.13 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $141.08 million and $7.13 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001555 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000941 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002664 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001292 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,487,032 coins and its circulating supply is 180,487,816 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

