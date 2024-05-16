Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of CNQ opened at $76.03 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $82.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources are scheduled to split on Tuesday, June 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 11th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 11th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.777 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 117.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

