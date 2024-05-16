ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Announces Earnings Results

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.
ImmuCell Trading Down 10.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. ImmuCell has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $6.05.
About ImmuCell
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuCell
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Block Gains on its Cash App and Afterpay Segment Blowouts
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.