FY2024 EPS Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Raised by Analyst

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Edison Inv. Res upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Increases Dividend

70489 (PAA.TO) ( TSE:PAA Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$911.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$887.55 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

