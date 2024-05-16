Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pivotree Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:PVT)

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pivotree in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Pivotree’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PVT. National Bankshares cut Pivotree from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday. Paradigm Capital decreased their target price on Pivotree from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut Pivotree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$1.50 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Pivotree Stock Performance

CVE:PVT opened at C$1.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.35. Pivotree has a fifty-two week low of C$1.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.65.

About Pivotree

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

