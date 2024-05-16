Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Centric Health Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Centric Health in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Centric Health alerts:

Centric Health Stock Performance

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.33 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centric Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.