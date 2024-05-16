Echelon Wealth Partners Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Hamilton Thorne Trading Down 1.4 %

HTL opened at C$1.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$210.81 million, a P/E ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.33. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of C$1.05 and a 1-year high of C$1.68.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

