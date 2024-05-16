Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 3.1 %

LEGN stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.74.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

