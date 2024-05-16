Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Desjardins also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.53). The business had revenue of C$23.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

