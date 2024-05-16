Victoria Gold Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (TSE:VGC)

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Victoria Gold in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year. Desjardins also issued estimates for Victoria Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$96.42 million during the quarter.

