FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.73). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.76% and a negative net margin of 13,351.53%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OVID. Citigroup cut their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 18,248 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $50,364.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,616,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,133.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 66.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

