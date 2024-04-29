Avaii Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IVV traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $512.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $514.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

