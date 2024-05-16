Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.82 and last traded at $83.58. Approximately 1,083,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,195,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Globe Life Stock Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,682,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 10,526.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 998,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,061,000 after acquiring an additional 989,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,755,000 after acquiring an additional 425,993 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1,367.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 362,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,128,000 after acquiring an additional 337,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,032,000 after purchasing an additional 304,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

